As Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Valuation Declined, Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Decreased Its Holding; Kingdon Capital Management Has Lifted Its Cameco (CCJ) Stake by $357,313

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 32,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 822,683 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 790,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 1.15M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 51,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 297,981 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 349,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 642,386 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 128,278 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $16.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh by 66,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,285 shares, and cut its stake in Ramaco Res Inc.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 4.16 million shares to 12.78 million shares, valued at $462.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 20,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO).