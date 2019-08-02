As Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Stock Value Declined, Letko Brosseau & Associates Lowered by $6.27 Million Its Holding; As Crown Holdings (CCK) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Credit Suisse Ag Decreased Its Holding by $5.74 Million

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 106,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 266,247 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53M, down from 372,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 611,155 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 895,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 35.22M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.77M, down from 36.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $966.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.69. About 789,806 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

More notable recent Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hudbay Minerals – A Valuation Model (Video) – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mississippi Lime Company to Acquire Southern Lime – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hudbay Hosts Analyst Site Visit to Lalor Mine in Manitoba, Announces First Quarter 2019 Manitoba Production Results and Provides Exploration Update – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) were released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: “Hudbay Minerals Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Positive Momentum Behind its Director Nominees, Proxy Advisors Recognize Strengthening Performance at the Company – Junior Mining Network” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hudbay investor Waterton launches legal action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 30,000 shares to 7.95M shares, valued at $163.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 34,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Analysts await Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HBM’s profit will be $2.62M for 92.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Hudbay Minerals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Crown Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Crown Holdings (CCK) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c, Q3 and FY EPS Guidance Misses – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Crown Within Striking Distance Of Attaining Its Emissions Reduction Goal – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa accumulated 64,778 shares or 2.6% of the stock. Sei Investments Com accumulated 40,938 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.03% or 1.75M shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,000 shares. 13,773 are held by Ameriprise Fincl. Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk) stated it has 30,305 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Schroder Management Gp invested 0.12% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Huntington Bancshares holds 2,022 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 200 are held by Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability. Seatown Hldgs Pte holds 1.07% or 167,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 397,450 shares. 3.01M are held by Adage Cap Prtn Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation. Bb&T Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 13,744 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.80 million for 10.37 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (Put) (NYSE:WMT) by 85,300 shares to 199,100 shares, valued at $19.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triton Intl Ltd by 12,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).