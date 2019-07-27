As Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder U S Global Investors Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.20 Million; Merit Medical Sys (MMSI) Shareholder Pembroke Management LTD Has Upped Position

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 63.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 170,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 270,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.88. About 564,414 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 31.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Merit Medical Sys (MMSI) by 19.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 26,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, up from 135,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Merit Medical Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 25.24% or $13.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 6.18M shares traded or 1240.76% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HBM’s profit will be $15.71M for 20.33 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Hudbay Minerals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (NYSE:GFI) by 130,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 22,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management Lp has 0.05% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Perceptive Advsr Ltd Co reported 1.05 million shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 89,907 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.43% or 186,443 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 27,200 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advsr Inc has 0.02% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 6,118 shares. Sei Invests Com accumulated 319,550 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 915 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc invested in 0.01% or 4,386 shares. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 0.03% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). State Street owns 0.01% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 1.72 million shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability reported 190,728 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr owns 7,496 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And reported 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Hanseatic Management Svcs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) by 21,950 shares to 96,271 shares, valued at $18.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,316 shares, and cut its stake in National Gen Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC).