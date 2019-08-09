As Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Shares Declined, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Increased Its Stake; Mylan N V (MYL) Holder Washington Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $615,020 as Stock Declined

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 6.20M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.38, REV VIEW $12.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Mylan Introduces Symfi™ Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS IN FILING IT IS COOPERATING WITH DOJ DEMAND; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Sales Fall 19% in North America — Earnings Review; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Novel Delivery Has Potential to Provide Non-Addictive Treatment Option for Acute Pain; 18/04/2018 – blacq: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit: sources FRANKFURT/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Generic; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – REAFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 141,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 883,629 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32 million, up from 742,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.41. About 2.06 million shares traded or 119.05% up from the average. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset, a California-based fund reported 91 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) has invested 0.06% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL).

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,465 shares to 25,055 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 9,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,035 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Health Systems Inc (NYSE:CYH) by 1.25 million shares to 3.73 million shares, valued at $13.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) by 512,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

