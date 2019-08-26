As Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Share Value Declined, Gmt Capital Has Decreased Its Position; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Increases Holding in Amazon Com Com (AMZN)

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 202 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,797 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 2,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1753. About 872,038 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 22/03/2018 – TV Technology: Bleacher Report Uses axle ai and Amazon Web Services to Prepare, Manage and Deliver Media Assets; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN LOS ANGELES; 17/05/2018 – The Jeff Bezos quote that Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman uses to stay competitive; 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape; 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators but declined to elaborate; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 14/05/2018 – Parametric Adds Aptiv, Exits MUFG, Buys More Amazon: 13F

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 166,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The hedge fund held 30.77M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219.93M, down from 30.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $808.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.11. About 55,408 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 154,200 shares to 891,650 shares, valued at $58.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 29,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).