As Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Corecommodity Management Lowered Stake; Capital Counsel Has Raised Its Cme Group Com (CME) Position by $720,124

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 192,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 273,100 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 465,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 592,306 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 31.76% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.19% the S&P500.

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (CME) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 4,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 889,560 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.40 million, up from 885,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $202.81. About 842,695 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 22/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S WEAKER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC; 02/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: FALL MORE THAN 2 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA PORK TARIFF NEWS -TRADE; 11/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON ROLL BY FUNDS INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS, TECHNICAL SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO Duffy on $5.5B Deal to Buy Spencer’s NEX (Video); 09/05/2018 – CROATIAN COMPETITION AGENCY SAYS APPROVES ACQUISITION OF BROADCASTER CME’S NOVA TV BY UNITED GROUP UNIT SLOVENIA BROADBAND; 13/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices halt CME hogs losing streak; 16/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, SHARPLY HIGHER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 76 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 26/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

More notable recent Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (FSCT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Stocks That Recently Sent Off Sell Signals – The Motley Fool Canada” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hudbay prepares sale of Arizona copper mine stake – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) were released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: “Hudbay Minerals to Host Conference Call for Third Quarter 2018 Results – Junior Mining Network” published on September 28, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HBM’s profit will be $15.62M for 21.83 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Hudbay Minerals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 13,731 shares to 18,356 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 15,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (NYSE:AKS).

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Cap invested in 8,114 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability holds 102 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Invests Limited has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Citigroup Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Kempen Cap Nv stated it has 228 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has invested 0.41% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.35% or 66,177 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Grp Inc has invested 2.11% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moller Financial Services owns 1,801 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Hudock Limited Liability Corp owns 347 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt New York reported 125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd has 0.55% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 84,968 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited holds 0.13% or 1,864 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia reported 97,871 shares. Arcadia Corporation Mi owns 1,100 shares.