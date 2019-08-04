As Hubspot (HUBS) Valuation Declined, Tudor Investment Et Al Has Upped Its Stake; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stock Rose While Investment House Trimmed Stake by $1.36 Million

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 25,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 48,190 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 73,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62B market cap company. The stock increased 10.98% or $7.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.97. About 4.40 million shares traded or 231.55% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 349.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 45,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The hedge fund held 58,259 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, up from 12,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $172.04. About 474,764 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Service Hub to Transform the Way Businesses Delight their Customers; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin America Headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia; 19/04/2018 – lnsycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta lntegrator; 25/04/2018 – HUBSPOT – ON APRIL 23, BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO BY-LAWS TO INSTITUTE MAJORITY VOTING STANDARD UNDER WHICH DIRECTOR NOMINEE WILL BE ELECTED TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.7% Position in HubSpot; 21/04/2018 – DJ HubSpot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBS); 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New lnbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2017-RB1; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 19/04/2018 – Insycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,818 shares to 18,002 shares, valued at $32.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Century Companies has invested 0.05% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Btc Capital has 40,937 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Com invested in 0.08% or 102,162 shares. Skytop Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 3.77% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 5,479 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0% or 38,122 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Corp holds 0% or 114 shares in its portfolio. At National Bank & Trust reported 0.06% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). 787,132 are held by Td Asset Mngmt. Boston Advsr reported 4,093 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Com invested in 816,127 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 152,741 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 21,015 shares. E&G Limited Partnership owns 0.17% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 7,350 shares.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 15,354 shares to 16,947 shares, valued at $443,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 20,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,005 shares, and cut its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.38 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 40,327 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 7,163 shares in its portfolio. 3,754 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company. 134,204 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated. Trexquant LP stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 27,039 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 1,468 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 525,000 shares. Jennison Associate Llc has 829,155 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Symmetry Peak Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 500 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.03% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Secor Capital Limited Partnership has 0.61% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Morgan Stanley owns 156,278 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 835 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).