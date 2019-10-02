As Hubspot (HUBS) Stock Value Declined, Capital Impact Advisors Cut Position; Pacific Global Investment Management Company Raised Facebook (FB) Holding by $382,080

Capital Impact Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc sold 2,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 15,327 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, down from 17,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $150.56. About 618,669 shares traded or 6.48% up from the average. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ HubSpot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBS); 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C; 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.7% Position in HubSpot; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $489 MLN TO $492 MLN; 03/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in HubSpot; 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New Inbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.56, REV VIEW $484.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 1,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 20,002 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, up from 18,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $499.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $175.08. About 13.34M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – EU SAYS MISUSE BY FACEBOOK OF USER DATA IS UNACCEPTABLE; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Full transcript: Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes on Recode Decode His new book advocates for providing “guaranteed income.”; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O SAYS SUSPENDING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AND STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION LABORATORIES (SCL) GROUP FROM FACEBOOK; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser; 29/03/2018 – Facebook Executive’s 2016 Memo Shows Company Aware of Its Faults; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook introduces bounty system to stop next Cambridge Analytica; 14/05/2018 – Former Facebook ad targeting boss Antonio García-Martínez (@antoniogm) answers listener questions on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: transcript; 23/04/2018 – Professor Apologizes for Helping Cambridge Analytica Harvest Facebook Data; 17/04/2018 – Cambridge Analytica planned to issue digital currency

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,166 were reported by Parsons Management Ri. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Darsana Ptnrs LP holds 1.00 million shares or 6.27% of its portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 11,200 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 311,903 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 104,500 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Lc owns 15,183 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas holds 1.3% or 343,374 shares. Mcmillion Cap owns 267 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Swedbank stated it has 1.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chevy Chase Trust reported 2.01 million shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. First Eagle Management invested in 2.22 million shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 89,473 shares. Omers Administration Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64M and $428.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triton Intl Ltd by 48,062 shares to 125,007 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 15,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,869 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (A) (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.28 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by HubSpot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% negative EPS growth.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23M and $272.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) by 116,991 shares to 383,612 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 18,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutanix Inc.

