As Hubspot (HUBS) Stock Price Declined, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Upped Holding by $10.92 Million; Schnieders Capital Management Stake in Chevron New (CVX) Upped as Shares Rose

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 64,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253.94 million, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $152.22. About 328,306 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.7% Position in HubSpot; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia; 22/05/2018 – Azuqua Joins HubSpot’s Apps for Agency Services Program to Help Top Tier Digital Agencies Deliver Custom Integrations and Automations; 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin America Headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ HubSpot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBS); 10/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Service Hub to Transform the Way Businesses Delight their Customers; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.56, REV VIEW $484.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Insycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 8,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 73,008 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.09M, up from 64,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $118.85. About 3.56M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold HUBS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.98% less from 39.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Wellington Grp Inc Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 944,031 shares. Paloma Prtnrs, a Connecticut-based fund reported 88,498 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 257,147 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Duncker Streett & Com Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Fmr Limited Liability Co invested in 4.01 million shares. Salem Counselors invested in 0% or 189 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,093 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Envestnet Asset Management owns 3,020 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Primecap Mngmt Ca has 0.06% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 456,050 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership reported 1.49M shares or 0.47% of all its holdings.

More notable recent HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Secular Grower Series: HubSpot – HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How We’ll Know If HubSpot Is Growing Better – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HubSpot -4% despite Q1 beats, upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 248,124 shares to 20.74 million shares, valued at $601.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 771,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32.03M shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.