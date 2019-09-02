As Hubspot (HUBS) Market Valuation Declined, Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Upped Position by $6.64 Billion; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Estabrook Capital Management Upped Holding by $82.72 Million

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 42.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 39,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 134,204 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.31 billion, up from 94,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $199.68. About 289,329 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – HubSpot Unveils New Slack Integration and Plans for a Deeper Product Connection; 19/04/2018 – Insycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator; 22/05/2018 – Azuqua Joins HubSpot’s Apps for Agency Services Program to Help Top Tier Digital Agencies Deliver Custom Integrations and Automations; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New Inbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.59 TO $0.65; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – HubSpot Alum Aims to Give Customers a Voice with Latest Venture; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $110.0M

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 795 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 45,585 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 billion, up from 44,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Bankshares & stated it has 0.86% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Town & Country Financial Bank & Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co holds 48,878 shares. Wms Prtn Ltd Com owns 51,742 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Harvest Cap Mgmt invested in 3,553 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd has 4,081 shares. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 1.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 351,253 are owned by First Manhattan. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Com holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 27,444 shares. Ycg Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 122,580 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company invested 1.17% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 46,040 were accumulated by Mechanics Bancorp Department. City Holdings Com accumulated 65,291 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Ent Fincl has 0.35% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 100 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $143.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 4,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,169 shares, and cut its stake in Advansix Inc Com.

