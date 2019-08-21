As Hubspot Com (HUBS) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Lowered Position by $5.51 Million; As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Matrix Asset Advisors Has Lowered Stake

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc Com (HUBS) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 33,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 783,329 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.20M, down from 816,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $6.61 during the last trading session, reaching $199.54. About 696,957 shares traded or 17.08% up from the average. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New Inbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in HubSpot; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management; 22/03/2018 – RevM achieves Gold Tier Certification as a HubSpot Agency Partner; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 85.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 16,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,873 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 19,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $122.5. About 2.55M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.45 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 0% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 11,684 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 835 shares stake. Inverness Counsel Lc Ny has 0.03% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 2,841 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Advsr Asset Management accumulated 6,572 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Raymond James & Assoc owns 16,984 shares. 783,329 were accumulated by Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Corporation. Crow Point Prtn stated it has 2,110 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Eventide Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 317,000 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Strs Ohio owns 6,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 16,690 shares.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zai Lab Limited Ads Each Rep 1 Ord Shs by 23,519 shares to 903,159 shares, valued at $26.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At Home Group Inc Com by 110,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Geopark Limited Com Usd0.001.

More notable recent HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HubSpot Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HubSpot -1.7% despite Q4 beats – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HubSpot: Biggest Product Expansion In Company’s History – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 27,253 shares to 353,393 shares, valued at $11.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Inv Prtn Limited Company has 3.81% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Dubuque Financial Bank Trust Company holds 0.98% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 55,792 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 7,363 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Georgia-based Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.72% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Johnson Inv Counsel holds 1.55% or 662,200 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.28% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Swedbank stated it has 980,810 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Kwmg Limited accumulated 82 shares. Moreover, First Fincl In has 0.12% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,523 shares. Brookstone Mngmt reported 2,620 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi reported 13,411 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Company accumulated 8,925 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Mitchell Management accumulated 10,252 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.72 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Investors Seem More Optimistic As Trade, Bond Market Worries Ease – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “As Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Buying Other Stocks, Financial Dominance Becomes More Obvious – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 15, 2019.