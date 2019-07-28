As Hsbc Holdings Plc Spon Adr New (HSBC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $444,880; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Rose, Confluence Wealth Management Lowered Stake

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc Spon Adr New (HSBC) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 11,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,608 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, down from 155,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hsbc Holdings Plc Spon Adr New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 925,311 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 15/03/2018 – 45DN: HSBC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG PWTN.S : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 129 FROM SFR 123; 18/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 750P FROM 260P; 12/03/2018 – PRICED: HSBC FRANCE EU1.25B 5Y SENIOR MS +20; 02/04/2018 – Sharjah Islamic Bank hires HSBC, StanChart for benchmark dollar sukuk; 09/04/2018 – GVC HOLDINGS PLC GVC.L : HSBC STARTS WITH HOLD, 880P TARGET PRICE; 22/03/2018 – AEGON AEGN.AS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5.8 EUROS FROM 5.6 EUROS; 15/03/2018 – 60NT: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – Sarabjit “Ruby” Walia Appointed Head of Digital for HSBC’s US Retail Banking and Wealth Management Group; 29/03/2018 – HSBC sees Portugal bond rally continuing, advises buying 10-yr bond

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 2,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 5,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $230.55. About 2.15M shares traded or 84.00% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tocqueville Gold Fund Investor (TGLDX) by 14,387 shares to 166,635 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Jnba has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Institute For Wealth Llc has 0.06% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 417,910 shares. Copeland Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,560 shares. Freshford Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 10.42% or 284,822 shares. Ls Lc has 0.4% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 33,876 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 77,845 shares. 59,456 were reported by Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 25,232 shares. 5,646 were reported by Gam Holdings Ag. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Orleans Cap Management Corporation La invested in 1.23% or 8,379 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 12,840 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brookstone holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 3,312 shares.