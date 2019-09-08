As Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Stock Value Declined, Caprock Group Has Cut Its Holding by $362,358; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) as Stock Price Rose

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 110,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The hedge fund held 327,364 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 438,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.76M market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 219,508 shares traded or 50.61% up from the average. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:EDN) has declined 45.68% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EDN News: 06/03/2018 EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42; 11/05/2018 – EDENOR 1Q NET INCOME ARS1.45B; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Edenor To ‘B’ From ‘B-‘, Otlk Positive; 09/03/2018 – EDENOR FY NET INCOME ARS691.3M

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 8,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 12,802 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 21,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 1.61 million shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 18/05/2018 – 59PH: HSBC Bank PLC: Early Repurchase; 15/03/2018 – 87PY: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/05/2018 – MAGNIT MGNTq.L : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 31/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc – Form 8.5 EPT/Rl – Electra Private Equity Plc; 10/04/2018 – HSBC’S FLINT: GENDER BALANCE IS IMPORTANT, BUT A LONG WAY TO GO; 27/04/2018 – HSBC Gets It Right With Long Gilts Call in Serendipitous Timing; 08/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-UK challenger banks: disruption in consolidation; 03/04/2018 – WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC WIZZ.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500P FROM 2300P; 19/03/2018 – MANDATE: HSBC NZ BRANCH PLANS NEW 3-YR NZD FLOATING RATE ISSUE; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Markets can rebound in this “transition phase”, HSBC reckons

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10,626 shares to 189,246 shares, valued at $44.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 349,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 21.05% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.95 per share. HSBC’s profit will be $4.55B for 8.02 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by HSBC Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.