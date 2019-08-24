As Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Stock Value Declined, Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Lifted Position; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Call) (CTRP) Stock Value Declined While Symmetry Peak Management Increased by $3.81 Million Its Stake

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP) by 1770% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 88,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 93,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 3.33M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 41,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 571,738 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.20M, up from 530,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 4.85 million shares traded or 126.10% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 09/05/2018 – BALOISE HOLDING LTD BALN.S : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 145 FROM SFR 142; RATING REDUCE; 18/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES LTD EXXJ.J : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD; 16/03/2018 – RATIONAL AG RAAG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 550 EUROS FROM 545 EUROS; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 04/05/2018 – HSBC RAISES USD SAVINGS RATE IN HONG KONG TO 0.1% FROM 0.001%; 25/04/2018 – SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC 2010.SE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 105 RIYALS FROM 104 RIYALS; RATING HOLD; 15/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-HSBC has 59 pct gender pay gap, biggest among British banks; 09/05/2018 – Banking Tech: HSBC unveils facial-recognition banking for corporate customers; 10/04/2018 – RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ON HSBC DAISY MOVING TO SUPREME COURT AGAINST NCLAT NOD FOR RCOM ASSET SALE; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England, seeking digital boost, sets up its own fintech hub

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 138,041 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $58.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telecom Italia S P A New by 302,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.30M shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).