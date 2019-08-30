As Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Stock Price Declined, Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Decreased Holding; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holder Private Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $524,560

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 18,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 297,023 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.09M, down from 315,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 1.79M shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Former HSBC exec gets 2 years in prison for currency scam; 09/05/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 131; RATING REDUCE; 31/05/2018 – HSBC Is Said to Contact RBS’s Stevenson to Replace Finance Chief; 16/05/2018 – SAUDI’S SABB – A BINDING AGREEMENT IS YET TO BE ENTERED INTO BETWEEN SABB AND ALAWWAL BANK; 13/05/2018 – HSBC IS SAID TO CLOSE TRADE FINANCE DEAL USING BLOCKCHAIN: FT; 18/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 22/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 800P FROM 790P; RATING HOLD; 08/05/2018 – SAUDI FUND SAID TO HIRE HSBC’S LOCAL HEAD OF ASSET MANAGEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Sharenet: British bank HSBC to disclose 59 pct gender pay gap; 18/05/2018 – KERING PRTP.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 570 EUROS FROM 465.05 EUROS

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc analyzed 3,320 shares as the company's stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 17,662 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 20,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $154.29. About 4.20M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 89,300 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Lower Prime and Reference Rate – Business Wire" on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "HSBC +2.4% on retail, wealth management strength – Seeking Alpha" published on May 03, 2019, Fool.com published: "Forget HSBC: 1 Singapore Bank That Has Growing Dividends – Motley Fool" on August 29, 2019.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Salesforce +6.8% on beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha" on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance" published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance" on June 27, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $76.86M for 428.58 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.