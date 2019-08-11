As Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Stock Declined, Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Stake by $5.24 Million; Bb&T Maintains Holding in Fedex (FDX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 131,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.11M, up from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 3.46 million shares traded or 105.38% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 19/03/2018 – RWE AG RWEG.DE : HSBC CUTS TO REDUCE FROM HOLD; 17/04/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL A RDSa.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2595P FROM 2560P; 07/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl) – Lonmin Plc; 30/05/2018 – SUBSEA 7 SA SUBC.OL : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 132 FROM NOK 123.41; 14/03/2018 – RPT-INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO; 08/04/2018 – EQS-News: Fullshare hosted Sheng Kung Hui St. Christopher’s Home at the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2018; 18/04/2018 – SCHINDLER HOLDING AG SCHP.S : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 175 FROM SFR 170; 13/05/2018 – HSBC claims first trade-finance deal with blockchain; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 24/05/2018 – ECOPETROL SA EC.N : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 57.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 8,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 21,913 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 13,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.13. About 1.24M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – Global National: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – Rochelle Metzger: #BREAKING: A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas injuring one; 20/03/2018 – Global News Toronto: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – KTAL NBC 6 News: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – Global Lethbridge: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) by 94,510 shares to 103,308 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott (NYSE:ABT) by 11,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,468 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Limited invested in 20,342 shares. Dillon And Assocs owns 9,662 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Bangor Bankshares, a Maine-based fund reported 6,833 shares. Shufro Rose Com Limited Liability Com reported 24,965 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma owns 120 shares. Reliant Inv Ltd Liability Com invested in 19,841 shares or 2.82% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 368,527 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Freestone Capital Hldgs Lc has 13,253 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 359 shares. 10 stated it has 0.46% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Caprock Gp Incorporated has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Voloridge Inv Management Lc accumulated 110,604 shares. Bluestein R H has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mai Capital reported 3,320 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap owns 0.22% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 95,753 shares.

