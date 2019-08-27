As Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Stock Declined, Holder Matthews International Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; As Tecogen New (TGEN) Stock Declined, Bard Associates Has Upped Position

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 669,237 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.16 million, down from 684,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 1.71 million shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 04/05/2018 – HSBC’s Head of Power for APAC Anne Kao Is Said to Resign; 28/03/2018 – HSBC HELD POTENTIAL STAKE OF 5.703 PCT IN ITALY’S ATLANTIA, 6.224 PCT POTENTIAL STAKE IN UBI BANCA, AS OF MARCH 13 – FILING; 22/05/2018 – WPP division loses HSBC account; 18/05/2018 – 42RH: HSBC Bank PLC: Early Repurchase; 16/05/2018 – ALAWWAL BANK – SHOULD MERGER PROCEED, IT WOULD REPRESENT IMPORTANT DEAL IN CONTEXT OF DEVELOPING BANKING SECTOR OF SAUDI; 15/03/2018 – 87PY: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 01/04/2018 – Dubai’s Damac Is Said to Hire Barclays, HSBC for Possible Sukuk; 14/03/2018 – RPT-INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 18/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES LTD EXXJ.J : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in Tecogen Inc New (TGEN) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 162,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 731,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 569,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Tecogen Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.78. About 1,761 shares traded. Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) has declined 4.65% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TGEN News: 10/04/2018 – Tecogen to Present Paper at SAE World Congress; 08/05/2018 – Tecogen Secures Revolving Line of Credit for up to $10 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tecogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGEN); 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q EPS 1c; 27/03/2018 – Boston-area Ice Rink Orders Second Chiller; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTION: South Coast Air Quality Management District Adopts Best Available Control Technology (BACT) for Stationary Non-Emergency Generators; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN-PURCHASE AGREEMENT ALSO GRANTS CO AND TTCOGEN EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO MARKET, SELL, DISTRIBUTE TEDOM’S MICRO T35 COMBINED HEAT AND POWER EQUIPMENT; 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q Rev $10.2M; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and lnverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Greenhouse; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN INC SAYS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOLLOWS MUTUAL AGREEMENT OF PARTIES TO TERMINATE JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN COMPANY AND TEDOM

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Line Corp by 1.63M shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $67.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 56,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).