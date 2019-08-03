As Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Stock Declined, Holder Fil LTD Has Decreased by $15.41 Million Its Stake; As Target (TGT) Share Price Rose, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Upped by $464,720 Its Holding

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 1413.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 5,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 6,220 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, up from 411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 5.13 million shares traded or 2.59% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 52.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 385,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 344,743 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99 million, down from 729,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 2.81 million shares traded or 78.96% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 27/03/2018 – HSBC froze account linked to alleged $500m Angolan fraud; 10/04/2018 – HSBC CEO FLINT SPEAKS IN HONG KONG; 17/04/2018 – PIRC ALSO RECOMMENDS INVESTORS VOTE AGAINST REELECTION OF SIX HSBC BOARD MEMBERS; 27/04/2018 – FBI: Former Head of HSBC’s Global Foreign Exchange Cash Trading Sentenced to 24 Months’ Imprisonment for Front-Running; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 03/05/2018 – HSBC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 10-11; 14/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 07/03/2018 – SIKA AG SIK.S : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 9900 FROM SFR 9500; 11/04/2018 – HSBC’s Major Says Fed Balance Sheet ‘Is Not a Big Problem’ (Video); 18/04/2018 – PEKAO PEO.WA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 150 FROM PLN 145

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 1.51 million shares to 15.78M shares, valued at $266.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).