As Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Share Value Declined, Segantii Capital Management LTD Increased Position by $5.24 Million; Jolley Asset Management Has Lifted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $1.81 Million as Valuation Declined

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 131,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.11M, up from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 4.21M shares traded or 144.76% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 28/03/2018 – ARGENTINA AGREES TO $1 BLN 18-MONTH REPO DEAL WITH HSBC -FINANCE MINISTRY; 04/05/2018 – ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT AG AOXG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14.4 EUROS FROM 14.2 EUROS; 02/04/2018 – Sharjah Islamic Bank hires HSBC, StanChart for benchmark dollar sukuk; 10/04/2018 – SINOCHEM ALSO TAPS CICC, HSBC, ICBC INTERNATIONAL AND JPMORGAN TO WORK ON ABOUT $2 BLN LISTING OF OIL ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – 67PE: HSBC Security Services: Early Repurchase(s); 16/05/2018 – SAUDI BRITISH BANK – ANNOUNCES THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN RELATION TO ITS PROPOSED MERGER WITH ALAWWAL BANK; 04/05/2018 – HSBC FD: GETTING TO 10% ROE THIS YEAR `QUITE DIFFICULT’; 15/03/2018 – 87QC: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/04/2018 – NOMURA IS SAID TO HIRE HSBC’S HIGH-YIELD TRADING HEAD DAN COHEN; 10/04/2018 – HSBC CHAIRMAN TUCKER SPEAKS IN HONG KONG

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 170.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 42,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 66,906 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 24,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 10.96M shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HSBC falls 2.0% after CEO ousted – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HSBC: Solid Progress From Third Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Lower Prime and Reference Rate – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HSBC: Uncertainties At Home – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

