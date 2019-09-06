As Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Share Value Declined, Caprock Group Has Lowered Its Position; As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Declined, Capital International LTD Increased by $471,600 Its Holding

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 408,239 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.79M, up from 395,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 388,480 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 8,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 12,802 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 21,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 414,279 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 12/03/2018 – China GDP Will Remain ‘Resilient,’ Says HSBC’S Laidler (Video); 25/05/2018 – HSBC: Court Approved Transfer of Accounts From HSBC Bank Plc to HSBC UK; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 19/03/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L – ON MARCH 23, CO ALSO INTENDS TO ISSUE US$1.75 BLN 6.500% PERPETUAL SUBORDINATED CONTINGENT CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES; 12/04/2018 – ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA SA ECOR3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 15/05/2018 – EDP EDP.LS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.4 FROM EUR 3.2; RATING HOLD; 09/04/2018 – INFICON HOLDING AG IFCN.S : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 619 FROM SFR 535; 16/03/2018 – RATIONAL AG RAAG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 550 EUROS FROM 545 EUROS; 03/05/2018 – HSBC NAMES HUBERT PRESCHEZ AS CO-HEAD OF GLOBAL BANKING, FRANCE; 13/03/2018 – Maritz Motivation Solutions and HSBC Innovate with Artificial Intelligence in the Loyalty Sector

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,491 shares to 53,346 shares, valued at $10.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 243,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 578,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HSBC Bank embarks on branch expansion – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Homesickness in the Modern Age: International Students Crave the Sounds of Home, Says HSBC Survey – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HSBC +2.4% on retail, wealth management strength – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HSB offers rebates, fee reductions for small Hong Kong firms – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HSBC Bankâ€™s Personal Lending Platform Goes Live – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 21.05% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.95 per share. HSBC’s profit will be $4.66B for 8.01 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by HSBC Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.