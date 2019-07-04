As Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Share Price Rose, Deutsche Bank Ag Lifted Holding; Symphony Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in Synopsys (SNPS) as Share Value Rose

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 173,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.04 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 747,785 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 09/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26.1 FROM EUR 25.2; RATING HOLD; 29/03/2018 – HSBC to pay $100 million to end Libor rigging lawsuit in the US; 11/04/2018 – EIFFAGE FOUG.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 94 EUROS; RATING HOLD; 30/04/2018 – HSBC Global Private Banking Grows West Coast Presence with Expansion to Seattle; 04/05/2018 – HSBC: To Initiate a Share Buyback of Up to $2 Billion Shortly; 06/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl) – lntu Properties Plc; 17/04/2018 – M6 MMTP.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 24 EUROS FROM 23.5 EUROS; 16/03/2018 – HSBC Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 15 (Table); 09/05/2018 – ERSTE GROUP BANK AG ERST.Vl : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 46 FROM EUR 43; 17/05/2018 – HSBC Security Services: Early Repurchase(s)

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 12,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $134.89. About 991,384 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M; 22/05/2018 – Synopsys Design Platform Certified for Samsung 8LPP Process Technology; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (NYSE:HMN) by 33,781 shares to 66,088 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 122,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,899 shares, and cut its stake in One Madison Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Robecosam Ag has 2,700 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Utah Retirement System holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 27,878 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 50,100 shares. Robertson Opportunity Cap Lc has 2.83% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 40,000 shares. Tompkins Financial holds 280 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 5.27M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Invesco Limited invested in 2.62 million shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 0.02% or 58,044 shares. Victory Mngmt reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Mufg Americas Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 39 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Llc reported 4,700 shares. Cls Lc has 0.02% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 6,325 shares.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 2,125 shares to 3,840 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 24,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).