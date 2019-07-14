As Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Market Valuation Rose, Matthews International Capital Management Cut by $628,000 Its Holding; Hengehold Capital Management Raised Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $2.45 Million as Market Value Rose

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 669,237 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.16M, down from 684,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 860,456 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 29/03/2018 – GLENCORE – BNP PARIBAS, HSBC BANK, BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI AND SANTANDER UK PLC WERE ACTIVE BOOKRUNNERS; 13/05/2018 – HSBC makes blockchain breakthrough; 04/04/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): HSBC may shrink its global imprint further as part of long-term plan; 18/05/2018 – KERING PRTP.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 570 EUROS FROM 465.05 EUROS; 15/03/2018 – 45GK: HSBC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – INFICON HOLDING AG IFCN.S : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 619 FROM SFR 535; 26/04/2018 – ATOS ATOS.PA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 15/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Security Services FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – Minerva Luxembourg S.A. Announces Termination Of HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.’s Tender Offer Relating To Any And All Of The 8.750% Perpetual Notes Issued By Minerva Luxembourg S.A. And Minerva Luxembourg S.A; 18/04/2018 – Senior HSBC Asia Equities Executives Maynard, Baker Leave Bank

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell Bankshares, a North Dakota-based fund reported 5,381 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested in 0.27% or 30,669 shares. Kcm Ltd Liability Corp owns 186,647 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Founders Finance Secs Ltd Llc reported 8,949 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Company has 38,846 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Com holds 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 6,100 shares. Steinberg Asset Management has 23,757 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 4,034 are owned by Provident Tru. Fairfield Bush And reported 7,664 shares. 948,212 were reported by Natixis Advsr L P. Uss Ltd holds 0.15% or 131,800 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Comml Bank reported 72,117 shares or 4.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough & has 0.76% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jpmorgan Chase Com invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500. Coombe Gary A also sold $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million worth of stock or 19,049 shares.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 75,500 shares to 410,979 shares, valued at $12.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 118,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS).