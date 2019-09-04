As Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (HSBC) Market Value Declined, Holder Hutchinson Capital Management Has Cut by $2.64 Million Its Position; Park Circle Co Stake in Altria Group (MO) Has Boosted by $1.14 Million as Market Value Declined

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (HSBC) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 66,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 131,999 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, down from 198,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 3.14 million shares traded or 41.08% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 20/04/2018 – HSBC DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD AT AGM IN LONDON; 29/03/2018 – HSBC to pay $100 mln to end Libor rigging lawsuit in U.S; 04/05/2018 – BPOST SA BPOST.BR : HSBC CUTS TO REDUCE FROM HOLD; 20/04/2018 – HSBC bosses grilled on bank’s gender pay gap and diversity; 20/04/2018 – HSBC Pledges to Stop Financing New Coal and Dirtiest Oil and Gas; 29/03/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 837 FROM SFR 807; 24/05/2018 – HSBC’S BRANDAO SAID TO SWAP JOBS WITH AMERICAS MKTS HEAD ROLAND; 09/05/2018 – AVIVA PLC AV.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 545P FROM 536P; RATING HOLD; 09/05/2018 – SCOR SCOR.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 38 FROM EUR 37; RATING HOLD; 09/05/2018 – REG-CORRECTION: HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 4.42 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HSBC Bank embarks on branch expansion – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HSBC Bankâ€™s Personal Lending Platform Goes Live – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HSBC +2.4% on retail, wealth management strength – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42,169 shares to 45,589 shares, valued at $8.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oil Well Varco (NYSE:NOV) by 166,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 21.05% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.95 per share. HSBC’s profit will be $4.66B for 7.98 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by HSBC Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.