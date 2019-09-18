As Hp (HPQ) Stock Value Rose, Holder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Cut Its Position; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Share Value Rose While Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Raised Holding

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 2,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 22,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 19,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $127.13. About 1.48M shares traded or 21.90% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Hp Inc (HPQ) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 31,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.57% . The institutional investor held 361,364 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51M, down from 393,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Hp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 5.31M shares traded. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has declined 8.92% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HPQ News: 11/04/2018 – Global PC Shipments Remain Stagnant as HP Holds on to Top Spot; 29/05/2018 – HP INC SAYS LESJAK TO BE INTERIM COO UNTIL 2019 RETIREMENT; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 23/05/2018 – The company was created in 2015 from the breakup of Hewlett-Packard; 27/04/2018 – HP Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal for Bylaw Allowing Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 29/05/2018 – HP Inc quarterly profit jumps 89.3 pct; 23/05/2018 – Materialise and HP to Advance the Design and Creation of Customized 3D-Printed Footwear; 07/03/2018 – China Reports Outbreak of H7N9 HP Avian Influenza: OIE Link; 11/04/2018 – GARTNER: SAYS HP, LENOVO & DELL ACCOUNTED FOR 56.9% OF PCS; 23/03/2018 – HP BOOSTS MAXIMUM TENDER OFFER AMOUNT TO $1.85B

Analysts await HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HPQ’s profit will be $859.52 million for 8.06 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by HP Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.