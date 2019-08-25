As Hp (HPQ) Share Value Rose, Grassi Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $7.13 Million; Ameren (AEE) Shareholder Brookfield Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Hp Inc. (HPQ) by 93.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 375,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.57% . The institutional investor held 25,600 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, down from 400,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Hp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 26.04 million shares traded or 183.74% up from the average. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has declined 8.92% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HPQ News: 29/05/2018 – HP INC – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO GENERATE ADDITIONAL GROSS ANNUAL RUN RATE SAVINGS OF ABOUT $75 MILLION BEGINNING IN FISCAL 2020; 11/04/2018 – GARTNER: SAYS HP, LENOVO & DELL ACCOUNTED FOR 56.9% OF PCS; 19/04/2018 – LaserCare Technologies: Introducing the HP LaserJet A3 Managed MFP Copier Line; 09/03/2018 – HP INC. REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DEBT SECU; 29/05/2018 – HP SEES $150M-$200M INCREASE IN RESTRUCTURING COSTS; 29/05/2018 – HP’s Growth in Shrinking PC Market Should Lift Results — Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – HP INC – QTRLY PRINTING NET REVENUE $5,241 MLN VS $4,728 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – HP Inc. Sees 3Q EPS 47c-EPS 51c; 25/05/2018 – Chinese battery firms join Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 14/05/2018 – HP HPQ.N SETS CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.1393/SHR

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 53,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The hedge fund held 719,930 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.95 million, up from 666,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 1.69 million shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric FAC Charge Cases; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 13/03/2018 – AMEREN CORP – IVEY’S ELECTION INCREASES SIZE OF AMEREN BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 MEMBERS TO 12; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 2,200 shares to 626,862 shares, valued at $86.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 168,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3,690 shares to 27,270 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,344 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T (NYSE:T).