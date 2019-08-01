As Howard Hughes (HHC) Valuation Rose, New South Capital Management Has Lowered by $2.89 Million Its Position; Sandy Spring Bank Trimmed Its Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) as Market Valuation Declined

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 26,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 849,777 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.48M, down from 876,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $135. About 384,773 shares traded or 19.02% up from the average. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 2,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 33,228 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 36,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $191.12. About 1.58 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc A (NYSE:V) by 2,453 shares to 37,911 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp Etf.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. 4,761 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares with value of $858,097 were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 17.31 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 358.33% or $0.43 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. HHC’s profit will be $13.37 million for 108.87 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -58.11% negative EPS growth.

