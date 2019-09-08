As Howard Hughes (HHC) Valuation Rose, Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Boosted Position; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 108,093 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 60.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 3,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 2,470 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 6,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 857,023 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 16,316 shares to 44,910 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 13,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (NASDAQ:HSII).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $717.81M for 15.86 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

