As Howard Hughes (HHC) Valuation Declined, Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Has Boosted Position by $2.26 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $518,518

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 1,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 746,024 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.09M, down from 747,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 140,333 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 1.7% or 46,102 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has 0.08% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 93,268 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs owns 2,146 shares. Lpl reported 0% stake. 19,478 were reported by Invesco. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 11,376 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ellington Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Cardinal Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct invested in 424,200 shares. Blackrock accumulated 1.84 million shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 48,027 shares stake. Roundview Capital Limited Liability invested in 7,882 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Hsbc Plc holds 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 3,391 shares.

