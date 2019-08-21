As Howard Hughes (HHC) Stock Value Rose, Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Has Boosted Position by $2.26 Million; Baupost Group Increases Position in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $132.36. About 56,992 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 125,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The hedge fund held 6.38M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.63 million, up from 6.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $757.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 96,465 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “45 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Disruptive Biotech Stocks to Buy for 2025 – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Best Biotech Buyout Plays – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Proshare Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 477,551 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 0% or 14,907 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 274,229 shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio. Parametric Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Td Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 19,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 1.28 million shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 15,317 shares. Grp One Trading LP holds 14 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 1,412 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Lc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). State Street holds 1.69 million shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 370 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $39,000 activity.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Howard Hughes Corp. hires Hawaii chef to oversee Ward Village culinary efforts – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC): Billionaire Bill Ackman Still Believes It Is Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Howard Hughes Corp. names 7th Hawaii condominium tower in Honolulu for original landowner Victoria Ward – Pacific Business News – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Howard Hughes Exploring Strategic Alternatives, Possible Sale – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Howard Hughes: A Speculative Bet That Relies Heavily On The Acquisition Value Of Strategic Assets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancshares has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 65 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd invested in 0.01% or 86,715 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 472 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce New York accumulated 10,321 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation owns 51 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 22,537 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Financial Bank & reported 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Barr E S invested in 0.09% or 8,154 shares. Swift Run Management Lc has 4.71% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Creative Planning invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 59,504 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 291,504 shares. Karpas Strategies Llc invested in 7,750 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Blackrock accumulated 1.84M shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Company reported 0.02% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).