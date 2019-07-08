As Howard Hughes (HHC) Stock Value Declined, Sarbit Advisory Services Has Boosted Position by $1.54 Million; Centerbridge Partners LP Position in Pg&E (PCG) Has Increased by $66.20 Million

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 136.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 3.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.14M, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 6.45 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc bought 14,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 303,013 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.36 million, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $129.05. About 254,574 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $294.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 553,000 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $45.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation accumulated 0% or 509,091 shares. 12,610 were reported by Brown Advisory Incorporated. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Northern Tru invested in 244,709 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 2,617 shares. Mad River Invsts owns 83,112 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 6,553 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 480 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 75,561 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability Company holds 2,239 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Intll Gru Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc, a New York-based fund reported 291,504 shares. Grand Jean Management accumulated 26,667 shares or 1.19% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kazazian Asset Limited invested in 37,500 shares. Moreover, Davidson Kempner Cap Mngmt Lp has 1.08% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Css Ltd Liability Corp Il accumulated 0.1% or 97,500 shares. 1,235 were reported by Fifth Third National Bank. Hennessy Advsrs has 635,449 shares. Punch Card Mgmt LP invested in 1.26 million shares or 10.57% of the stock. Salem Invest Counselors has 500 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 129,422 shares. Knighthead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 34.43% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 10.43 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Steadfast Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.88% or 6.72 million shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 598,276 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has 5,574 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 1.04 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 858,725 shares.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91B and $728.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Focus Finl Partners Inc by 608,517 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $63.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 2.01M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 682,419 shares, and cut its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).