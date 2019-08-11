As Howard Hughes (HHC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Has Lowered Stake; Gendell Jeffrey L Position in Whirlpool (WHR) Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 613,099 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in Whirlpool; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 2,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 58,512 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, down from 61,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.95. About 126,490 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt has 113,828 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Swiss Bancorp has 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 74,500 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 40,790 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 34,540 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 4,100 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2,186 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc accumulated 91,555 shares. Schaller Inv Group invested in 21,935 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 32 shares or 0% of the stock. Chevy Chase Inc has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Mai Capital holds 0.01% or 2,430 shares. First Manhattan Company accumulated 138,746 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 21 shares. Acr Alpine Capital Rech Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6.44 million shares.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 53,010 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $82.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP).

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Howard Hughes: A Speculative Bet That Relies Heavily On The Acquisition Value Of Strategic Assets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 90,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $17.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 340,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 523,543 shares, and has risen its stake in First Utd Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC).

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 EPS, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.04M for 8.96 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 57,262 shares in its portfolio. 1,772 are owned by Telemus Capital Limited Liability. Hudock Cap Gp Lc accumulated 0.03% or 629 shares. Burney Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 1,508 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Bessemer Group Inc invested in 423 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi owns 10,800 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 2,273 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 31,427 shares. Bbt Capital accumulated 4,081 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Prudential Fincl holds 63,691 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantum Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 7,328 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).