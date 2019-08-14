As Howard Hughes (HHC) Stock Rose, Menlo Advisors Has Increased Stake by $644,299; Autonation (AN) Market Valuation Rose While Janney Montgomery Scott Cut by $1.77 Million Its Holding

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 46,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.08. About 151,708 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 89.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 50,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 5,938 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212,000, down from 56,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 679,749 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 826,538 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has invested 0.5% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). St James Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 205,766 shares. Knott David M holds 1.14% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 25,900 shares. Virtu Lc reported 2,199 shares. 7,808 are owned by Rafferty Asset Lc. Harris Assocs Lp has invested 0.34% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Principal Financial Group owns 2.16M shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 231,038 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Co has 19,887 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 10,903 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Qs Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 3,700 shares. New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Lc has invested 0.02% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 7,181 shares to 35,461 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vngrd Sp 500 Etf (VOO) by 67,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 3,774 shares. Evercore Wealth Management holds 106,235 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3,629 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc reported 6,779 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Co holds 32,827 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Lc has 14,679 shares. 161,854 are owned by Invesco Limited. Pinnacle Fincl Prns stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 12,610 shares. 4.88 million are held by Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership owns 22,992 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). First Tru Advisors Lp accumulated 0.01% or 188,344 shares.

