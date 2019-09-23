As Howard Hughes (HHC) Stock Price Rose, Pecaut & Company Has Lowered Position; Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Position Has Upped by Aviva Plc

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 49,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.78 million, up from 996,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 1.58M shares traded or 22.03% up from the average. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin as Chief Financial Officer, Effective May 25; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $88.55 PER COMMON SHARE FOR AGGREGATE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $502.5 MLN; 14/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EVP & CFO; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.69, EST. $1.54; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M; 22/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD ACGL.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q EPS 99c

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 32,860 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, down from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.12. About 390,335 shares traded or 10.29% up from the average. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HHC’s profit will be $3.45 million for 406.63 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.19% negative EPS growth.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $146.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 23 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

