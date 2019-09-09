As Howard Hughes (HHC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lowered Position; First Republic Bk (FRC) Holder Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Boosted Stake by $590,100

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $89.19. About 790,528 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 34.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 121,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 231,038 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.41 million, down from 352,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 109,934 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08 million and $117.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodwardinc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3,398 shares to 45,520 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,900 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whlsale (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern holds 244,709 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.07% or 113,828 shares in its portfolio. Acr Alpine Research Ltd Com reported 6.44M shares. New South Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 849,777 shares. Synovus Fincl, a Georgia-based fund reported 21 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,066 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 41 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,154 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 9,253 shares. 105,847 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Comerica Savings Bank owns 93,268 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 32,259 shares. Grand Jean Capital Mngmt invested in 1.19% or 26,667 shares.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 121,604 shares to 184,604 shares, valued at $37.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 598,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 705,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp.

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HHC’s profit will be $3.42M for 397.16 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.19% negative EPS growth.

