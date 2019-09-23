As Howard Hughes (HHC) Stock Price Rose, Holder First Manhattan Company Upped Its Stake; Banc Funds Co Decreased Its Holding in Cnb Financial (CCNE) as Shares Declined

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Cnb Financial Corporation (CCNE) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The hedge fund held 302,914 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.55 million, down from 339,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Cnb Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.57M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 45,035 shares traded or 117.43% up from the average. CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) has declined 7.96% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.96% the S&P500. Some Historical CCNE News: 09/03/2018 CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED FIGURES REPRESENT ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – CNB FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND; 22/04/2018 – DJ CNB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCNE); 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 29/03/2018 – CEE MARKETS-Crown firms after CNB says slow appreciation could lead to faster tightening; 10/04/2018 – CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED DATA REMAIN THE BIGGEST ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S CURRENT FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – CNB Financial PA 1Q EPS 46c; 28/03/2018 – CNB Computers Purchases CVP Automated Packing Solution and ProShip Shipping Software; 05/05/2018 – DJ CNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNBW)

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Howard Hughes (HHC) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 14,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 153,311 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.99 million, up from 138,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Howard Hughes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.12. About 390,335 shares traded or 10.29% up from the average. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold CCNE shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.52 million shares or 0.17% more from 6.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) for 23,500 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0% in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Blackrock Inc owns 770,225 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Grp Llp holds 380,555 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Group Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Earnest Llc holds 0% or 700 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru has 20,966 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) for 322,702 shares. Maltese Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 207,399 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 20,786 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.17% in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 2,833 shares.

Analysts await CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CCNE’s profit will be $9.57M for 11.87 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by CNB Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.56% negative EPS growth.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 105,446 shares to 1.97 million shares, valued at $25.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 106,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1,336 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold HHC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 32.75 million shares or 15.70% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harris Associate Lp has 1.93M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 330,636 shares. Prudential invested in 2,492 shares. Schaller Investment Gp owns 1.92% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 19,935 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested in 275,032 shares. Swift Run Mgmt reported 44,913 shares or 5.13% of all its holdings. Beech Hill Advisors, New York-based fund reported 4,675 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc holds 2.29 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Bartlett Com Ltd Com accumulated 530 shares. Corsair Mngmt Lp holds 6,356 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). 12,442 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Bessemer Group invested in 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Villere St Denis J Ltd Co accumulated 660,038 shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.3% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $18.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,573 shares to 346,680 shares, valued at $38.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgt (NYSE:BAM) by 252,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.52M shares, and cut its stake in Capital Sr Living (NYSE:CSU).