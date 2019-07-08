As Howard Hughes (HHC) Stock Price Declined, Menlo Advisors Has Boosted Stake; Urban Outfitters (URBN) Shareholder Invesco LTD Has Decreased Its Holding

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 133,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.16M, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 2.31 million shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 34.77% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.20% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES INCREASED 10%; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +32.3%, EST. +32.3%; 07/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 14/05/2018 – AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD APT.AX – U.S. MARKET LAUNCH COMMENCES; U.S. LAUNCH PARTNERS INCLUDE URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC; 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters first-quarter sales beat estimates; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.4 PCT TO $856 MLN; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 46,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $129.32. About 115,347 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 84,590 were accumulated by Thompson Investment Management. Synovus reported 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Tyvor Capital Ltd Company holds 125,136 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru owns 171,012 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 178,560 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp, New York-based fund reported 58,453 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 89,161 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 1,232 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0.03% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Company reported 245,463 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa stated it has 0.06% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc holds 66,203 shares.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) by 100,409 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $20.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 25,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB).

Analysts await Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.84 per share. URBN’s profit will be $58.77 million for 9.99 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Urban Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 266,991 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 119,350 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd accumulated 9,253 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.03% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Lpl Financial Limited Liability accumulated 2,154 shares. 5.83M are owned by Vanguard Gp Inc. First Mercantile invested 0.04% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Bessemer has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). St James Ltd accumulated 205,766 shares. Raymond James reported 30,890 shares stake. Legal And General Public Ltd Company owns 30,473 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Ellington Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 73,775 shares.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.