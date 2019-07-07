As Howard Hughes (HHC) Stock Price Declined, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Cut Its Stake by $13.29 Million; Oakbrook Investments Upped The Home Depot (HD) Position by $412,560

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 2,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,291 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.99M, up from 55,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in The Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 34.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 121,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 231,038 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.41 million, down from 352,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $130.08. About 301,552 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,425 shares to 26,350 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 18,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,867 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 118,023 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $33.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.