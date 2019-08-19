As Howard Hughes (HHC) Shares Rose, Holder Villere St Denis J & Co Has Boosted Its Holding; Parkwood Has Lifted Its Visa (V) Stake by $2.70 Million

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 34,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 647,478 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.22M, up from 613,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $130.05. About 260,782 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 17,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 141,040 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.03 million, up from 123,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $179.74. About 5.12 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 92,400 shares stake. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 13,038 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Moreover, Harvest Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,616 shares. 24,982 were reported by Willingdon Wealth Mgmt. Moreover, Olstein Management Lp has 0.8% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 16,064 shares. Aristotle Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Skylands Capital invested in 1.94% or 90,000 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Field Main Bancshares has invested 3.53% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Allied Advisory Services reported 55,859 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 853,096 shares. Stephens Ar reported 137,097 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Dudley & Shanley holds 25,599 shares. Steadfast Capital Management LP holds 1.41% or 575,106 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 12,828 shares to 22,454 shares, valued at $26.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 33,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,347 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,480 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $103.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 49,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28 million shares, and cut its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).