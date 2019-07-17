As Howard Hughes (HHC) Shares Declined, Holder Sarbit Advisory Services Has Upped Position; Continental Advisors Has Boosted Its Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Holding by $3.37 Million

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 321.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 160,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 210,604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 1.65 million shares traded or 42.37% up from the average. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 6.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi; 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc bought 14,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 303,013 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.36 million, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130. About 177,447 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Howard Hughes’ Earnings Skyrocketed in Q1 Due to Continued Strong Condo Sales in Hawaii – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Howard Hughes Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $294.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 553,000 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $45.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 44,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP) by 806,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 724,708 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

