As Howard Hughes (HHC) Market Value Rose, Alpine Investment Management Has Cut Holding by $320,024; Cookson Peirce & Co Has Decreased Its Holding in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by $1.81 Million

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 14,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 182,360 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15M, down from 197,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $121.28. About 367,437 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 2,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 58,512 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, down from 61,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 119,958 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,580 are held by Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 12,752 shares. Eaton Vance has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Royal London Asset Ltd owns 50,171 shares. First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 0.42% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 25,539 shares. Citizens & Northern has invested 0.12% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 380,315 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Smithfield Tru Com invested in 0.02% or 1,610 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Huntington Bank has 1,279 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Guardian Ltd Partnership invested in 146,045 shares. Tuttle Tactical has 0.58% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 23,866 shares. Cadence Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 17,419 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.39 million for 22.29 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT) by 63,914 shares to 189,760 shares, valued at $37.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs N Frag I (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 16,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.50 million shares to 8.06M shares, valued at $146.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 928,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP).

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 358.33% or $0.43 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. HHC’s profit will be $13.37M for 107.84 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -58.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Advisors Limited Liability Com Dba Holt Prtn Limited Partnership invested in 5,955 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 10,950 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Gotham Asset Management Llc invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Carroll Financial Associates holds 0% or 56 shares in its portfolio. Aew LP holds 0.84% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 269,088 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Utah Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Bbr Limited Com reported 2,043 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hightower Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Corsair Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 7,045 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Swift Run Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 4.71% stake. Becker Management Incorporated holds 410,388 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Prospector Prns Limited Liability Corporation has 4,675 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.02% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).