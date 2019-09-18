As Howard Hughes (HHC) Market Value Rose, Aew Capital Management LP Has Cut by $7.98 Million Its Position; As Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Stock Value Rose, Denali Advisors Boosted Position

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 64,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 204,225 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.29 million, down from 269,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $128.76. About 142,947 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) by 86340.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 50,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.68% . The institutional investor held 51,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $905,000, up from 59 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oritani Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $812.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.02. About 97,417 shares traded. Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) has risen 12.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ORIT News: 25/04/2018 – Oritani Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – ORITANI FINANCIAL 3Q EPS 30C, EST. 28C; 21/04/2018 DJ Oritani Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORIT); 25/04/2018 – Oritani Financial 3Q EPS 30c

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HHC’s profit will be $3.45 million for 402.38 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.19% negative EPS growth.

