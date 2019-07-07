As Howard Hughes (HHC) Market Value Declined, Holder Pershing Square Capital Management LP Lowered Holding by $4.23 Million; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position Raised by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 87.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 89,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, up from 102,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 5.87 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™—New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 38,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.43M, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $130.08. About 272,796 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited owns 140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 0.45% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Destination Wealth Management reported 124 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Co owns 45,570 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Alkeon Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.36M shares. 461,458 were accumulated by Montag And Caldwell Llc. The Maine-based Vigilant Mngmt Limited Co has invested 1.13% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Psagot Invest House holds 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1,813 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corporation holds 87,046 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc owns 264,087 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Cleararc reported 18,531 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 51,600 shares. Regentatlantic Limited has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Kj Harrison And Prtnrs Inc invested in 10,240 shares.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Cl A (NYSE:DATA) by 14,936 shares to 47,164 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,815 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

