As Howard Hughes (HHC) Market Value Declined, Ami Investment Management Has Lifted Stake by $340,625; Borgwarner (BWA) Position Increased by Cwh Capital Management Inc

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 3,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,547 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 31,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.65% or $7.41 during the last trading session, reaching $123.84. About 1.90M shares traded or 584.78% up from the average. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.98. About 2.95 million shares traded or 73.04% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “BorgWarner (BWA) option implied volatility into Trump tweets US to impose 5% tariff on all goods coming from Mexico in June – StreetInsider.com” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SEI Investments Company (SEIC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Auto suppliers fall hard on tariff anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 395,474 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Psagot Investment House owns 18,980 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 22.18M were accumulated by Vanguard Group. Olstein Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.93% stake. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 145,988 shares. 356,955 were reported by Cs Mckee Limited Partnership. Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc reported 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Amp Invsts stated it has 81,099 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 12,100 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Waddell & Reed Fincl has 2.57 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 93,423 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 186,580 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 37,474 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $237.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 36,825 shares to 201,695 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 65,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,614 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Since January 3, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $73,939 activity.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $189.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,062 shares to 20,297 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.