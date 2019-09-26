As Howard Hughes (HHC) Market Valuation Rose, Pecaut & Company Lowered Stake; Kvh Industries (KVHI) Shareholder Portolan Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kvh Industries Inc. (KVHI) by 50.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 151,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.59% . The hedge fund held 450,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.90 million, up from 299,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kvh Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 415 shares traded. KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has declined 17.89% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Loss/Shr 23c-Loss 30c; 20/04/2018 – DJ KVH Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KVHI); 10/05/2018 – Mark Guthrie to Direct KVH Initiatives in Asia-Pacific Region; 10/05/2018 – KVH Industries Names Mark Guthrie as Vice President for Asia-Pacific Region; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.12 – $0.28; 01/05/2018 – KVH and VectorNav Collaborate to Offer Precision Inertial Navigation System; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 04/05/2018 – Correct: KVH Industries Sees FY Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 21c; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $166.0 MLN TO $180.0 MLN

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 32,860 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, down from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $131.31. About 4,126 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $929.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Techtarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 414,856 shares to 420,655 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,940 shares, and cut its stake in Cai International Inc. (CAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 7 investors sold KVHI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 9.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Intll Grp Incorporated Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Strs Ohio stated it has 7,200 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Manufacturers Life Co The invested in 0% or 11,378 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc owns 95,468 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership reported 38,972 shares. 1,300 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc. Portolan Cap Mgmt Llc holds 450,450 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 2,555 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 12,428 shares. Axa invested 0% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). 55,630 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon. Canandaigua Savings Bank And Trust holds 13,692 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 39,245 are held by Spc Fincl.

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HHC’s profit will be $3.45 million for 410.34 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.19% negative EPS growth.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $146.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 23 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.