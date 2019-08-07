As Howard Hughes (HHC) Market Valuation Rose, Ami Investment Management Lifted Position; As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Market Valuation Declined, Oak Ridge Investments Boosted by $503,820 Its Stake

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 3,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 71,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, up from 68,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.53B market cap company. It closed at $109.39 lastly. It is down 13.85% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Represents Low Single Digit Percentage of Worldwide Sales; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ALXN1210 CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL BREAKS PATENT OF ALEXION’S SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s rare blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Intends to Finance the Acquisition of Wilson Through Cash on Hand; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Names Former Alexion Executive as CEO; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Agrees to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – OFFER FOR WILSON THERAPEUTICS MADE THROUGH A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.68

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 3,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 34,547 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 31,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.4. About 142,127 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Int’l Group (NYSE:AIG) by 9,470 shares to 9,125 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Ltd Company reported 1.7% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 17,753 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Cardinal Capital Management Ltd Company Ct holds 1.55% or 424,200 shares. Lpl Fin Lc holds 2,154 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ami Inc has 2% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 34,547 shares. Villere St Denis J Llc reported 647,478 shares. Grand Jean Mngmt Inc has invested 1.19% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity owns 14,817 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Karpas Strategies Llc owns 7,750 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership owns 5,955 shares. Schaller Group has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Westwood Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 9,115 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0% or 56 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation reported 88,044 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.61% or 79,500 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.12% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Covington Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Weiss Multi stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tudor Et Al has 0.1% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 17,655 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications holds 20,094 shares. Vigilant Management Ltd reported 2.06% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Sandy Spring Savings Bank owns 38 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited stated it has 36,396 shares. Orbimed Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 1.96M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co invested in 29.14M shares or 0.47% of the stock. First Eagle Mngmt Lc reported 145,900 shares stake. Dsc Advsr Lp accumulated 45,000 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 12,438 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.02% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 14,054 shares to 532,519 shares, valued at $14.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 8,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,620 shares, and cut its stake in Smith A O Com (NYSE:AOS).