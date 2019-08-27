As Howard Hughes (HHC) Market Valuation Rose, Ami Investment Management Lifted by $340,625 Its Position; American Intl Group (AIG) Holder Camelot Portfolios Has Decreased Its Stake

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 3,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 34,547 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 31,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $126.14. About 144,718 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 8,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 17,397 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749,000, down from 25,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $52.58. About 1.29M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $189.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Int’l Group (NYSE:AIG) by 9,470 shares to 9,125 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based North Star Invest Corp has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Zuckerman Investment Gru has invested 0.07% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,278 shares. 8,903 are owned by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Ar Asset has 0.17% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Menlo Advisors Ltd Llc holds 4.13% or 52,694 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Walleye Trading Ltd Company invested in 5,066 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). New York-based Virtu Fincl Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Raymond James & Associate, Florida-based fund reported 30,890 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 126,425 shares or 2.1% of the stock. Paragon Associates And Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture invested in 5,000 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd invested in 3,391 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street invested in 0% or 509,091 shares.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 639,157 shares to 642,657 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) by 128,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII).