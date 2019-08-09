As Howard Hughes Co. (HHC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Real Estate Management Services Has Lowered Holding by $2.15 Million; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Central Securities Has Trimmed Position by $3.92 Million

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.80 million, down from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $87.96. About 557,452 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Co. (HHC) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 19,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 48,910 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 68,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.13. About 79,568 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 30,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $19.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $182.37M for 23.15 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

