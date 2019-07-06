As Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Market Value Rose, Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Upped Position by $1.12 Million; Symantec (SYMC) Shareholder Regentatlantic Capital Has Trimmed Position by $1.06 Million

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28 million, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 5,667 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 16.35% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 48,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 235,842 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, down from 284,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 11.37 million shares traded or 66.66% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.46; 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS- ON MARCH 19, UNIT OF CO RECEIVED $65 MLN PAYMENT DUE FROM SYMANTEC CORP UNDER CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Investigation May Lead to Changes to Fincl Results; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Rev $1.222B; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS COMMENCED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 22/03/2018 – Cryptojacking Skyrockets to the Top of the Attacker Toolkit, Signaling Massive Threat to Cyber and Personal Security; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO HOST A CALL TO PROVIDE MORE INFO ON INVESTIGATION; 22/03/2018 – Cyber risk modeller emerges from under Symantec’s wing

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. 45,455 Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) shares with value of $1.05M were sold by Kapuria Samir.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,454 shares to 79,001 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX).

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $133.95 million for 29.76 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 23,671 shares. 2,083 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 65,233 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Company stated it has 14,520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Prudential accumulated 2.46 million shares. 78,926 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 8,412 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 30,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Axa accumulated 2.25 million shares. Franklin Resources accumulated 27.23M shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 98,600 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

