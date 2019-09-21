As Houston Wire & Cable Co (HWCC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Roumell Asset Management Has Boosted Position; Zwj Investment Counsel Position In Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Was Has Increased

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 191,208 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60 million, up from 166,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 13.76M shares traded or 27.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Co (HWCC) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 96,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.02% . The hedge fund held 236,110 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 139,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Houston Wire & Cable Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.73 million market cap company. It closed at $4.73 lastly. It is down 40.00% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HWCC News: 13/04/2018 – Christopher Micklas Joins Houston Wire & Cable Company as the New Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 13/04/2018 – CHRISTOPHER MICKLAS JOINS HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE AS NEW VP & CFO; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE SAYS GRAHAM IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS NAMED & OTHERWISE ASSIST IN TRANSITION. – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY SALES OF $82.1 MLN UP 18.6% OVER 2016; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – ON MARCH 22, NICOL G. GRAHAM, CFO, NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE IN 2018; 13/03/2018 HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE-ON MARCH 11, MARK RUELLE NOTIFIED BOARD TO WITHDRAW FROM CONSIDERATION AS NOMINEE FOR RE-ELECTION AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.12; 10/05/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 1Q EPS 12c; 16/03/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 4Q EPS 12c

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “New Schlumberger CEO Outlines Strategic About-Face – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation New York has 0.61% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amica Mutual accumulated 39,401 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, Louisiana-based fund reported 69,500 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 589,015 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.08% or 543,240 shares in its portfolio. Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 15,605 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Investments owns 524,194 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 249,649 shares. The Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has invested 0.35% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Carroll Associate owns 6,543 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. holds 0.02% or 1,531 shares. Meritage Mgmt holds 13,900 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Llc stated it has 0.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 7,729 are held by Choate Inv Advsrs.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,675 shares to 37,859 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 613,648 shares, and cut its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 3 investors sold HWCC shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.52 million shares or 0.59% more from 10.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 55,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 255,742 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) reported 0% stake. Malaga Cove Llc reported 10,000 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 24,760 shares for 0% of their portfolio. F&V Limited accumulated 0.06% or 20,400 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% or 79,239 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). 736,662 were reported by Thb Asset Management. Rbf Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Us National Bank De invested 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested in 19,136 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 646 shares in its portfolio.