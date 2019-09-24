As Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Stock Value Declined, Elm Ridge Management Lifted Stake; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Trimmed Position in Dominion Resources (D) by $621,621 as Market Value Declined

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 65,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.79% . The hedge fund held 212,014 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, up from 146,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $677.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 473,601 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Volatile Profitability in Sector; 15/05/2018 – 180 Awards Recognize 15 Students for Outstanding Progress in Literacy and Math Achievement; 24/04/2018 – Jumpstart and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Partner to Promote Early Literacy Through Jumpstart’s Read for the Record®; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Nationwide; 08/05/2018 – 180 Awards Recognize Six Educator Superstars for Commitment to Improving Student Outcomes; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessment Capabilities, and Core Curriculum

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 38,752 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, down from 46,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 2.60M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.04, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold HMHC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 116.17 million shares or 1.97% more from 113.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Symons Cap Mgmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,768 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 154,841 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.01% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). 1.68 million were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Kennedy Cap Management Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 523,179 shares. Anchorage Capital Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 19.47 million shares. 66,391 are held by American Intll Grp Inc. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 113,537 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt, California-based fund reported 1.38M shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 8.42M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bogle Investment Management Ltd Partnership De holds 0.07% or 156,069 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 6.25M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York holds 0% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 31,460 shares.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $124.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 14,865 shares to 63,344 shares, valued at $8.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.